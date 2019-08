A missing angler has been rescued after getting seperated from friends while fishing in the Rosbeg area last night.

The Killybegs Coast Guard were tasked last night at 12:30am to a report of the missing angler.

The missing person was found safe and well.

The Killybegs Coastguard has thanked the Bunbeg Coast Guard Unit, Rescue 118, Gardai and Donegal Mountain rescue and locals from the area who assisted in the operation.