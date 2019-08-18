Hard border unavoidable in event of no deal Brexit – British Government

The British government believes a hard border on the island of Ireland will be unavoidable if it leaves the EU without a transition deal.

The detail’s contained in a leaked memo seen by The Sunday Times.

It says efforts to avoid a hard border would be “unsustainable” in the event of a ‘No Deal’ Brexit and warns any return could spark protest, road blockages and “direct action.

Europe Correspondent for Euro News, Shona Murray, says the contents of the report shows the potential chaos that lies ahead: