Donegal All-County Football League Results 18 August 2019

Division 1
Glenswilly 2-04 V 2-20 Kilcar
Naomh Conaill 3-16 V 0-07 Gaoth Dobhair
Milford 5-11 V 5-12 Bundoran
Cloughaneely 1-10 V 2-15 St Michael’s
MacCumhaill’s 0-02 V 0-19 St Eunan’s
Division 2
Dungloe 1-18 V 0-09 Buncrana
Four Masters 1-03 V 0-16 Ardara
Naomh Columba 2-09 V 1-11 Buncrana
Termon 3-10 V 0-10 Glenfin
Aodh Ruadh BS 1-14 V 1-10 Killybegs
Division 3
Naomh Bríd 2-09 V 0-06 Burt
Naomh Ultan 1-08 V 0-11 Malin
Fanad Gaels 4-12 V 1-13 N Colmcille
Convoy 1-15 V 1-12 Naomh Muire LR
Red Hughs 0-13 V 1-10 Downings
Division 4
Pettigo 2-07 V 4-15 Moville
Urris 4-07 V 0-07 Naomh Pádraig Muff