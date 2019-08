Mark English had a huge comeback victory in the 800m at the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham today.

He was 8th with just 100m to go and was able to edge out his competition to take Gold in a Season Best time of 1.45.94.

The National masters are also taking place in Tullamore today where there were plenty of medals for Donegal athletes.

Patsy McGonagle joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to review the weekend’s action so far and they started with Mark English’s win…