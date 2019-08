Derry City have dropped to 4th in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division following their 2-0 loss to Shamrock Rovers last night.

They now sit 3 points behind Bohemians after the Gypsies thumped UCD 10-1 last night.

Former Derry player Aaron McEneff and Aaron Greene were on target for Rovers, with McEneff’s coming from the penalty spot.

Candystripes boss Declan Devine told Martin Holmes that he felt it was a soft penalty…

Martin also spoke with Rovers goalscorer Aaron McEneff…