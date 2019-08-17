Taoiseach and Prime Minister to speak next week

The Taoiseach and British Prime Minister are to speak next week.

The discussion, over the phone, will take place ahead of a G7 summit of world leaders in France.

A face-to-face meeting between the pair is still in the process of being arranged, with a date expected some time in September.

It comes as some UK MPs continue attempts to block the possibility of a ‘No Deal’ Brexit, with a unity government the latest idea being put forward.

Former Political Editor of The Times, Philip Webster, explains how it would work: