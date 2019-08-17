National Heritage Week gets underway in Donegal

Heritage Week gets underway in Donegal today with over 125 events planned across the county.

The theme of National Heritage Week this year is ‘Pastimes and Past Time’.

The week is coordinated by The Heritage Council and Local Authority Heritage Officers.

Donegal is the county with the most Heritage Week events per head of population in Ireland again this year with over 125 events planned across the county this week including; 30 field trips, 25 talks, 25 family events, 20 exhibitions, 8 workshops, 6 open houses, 3 launch events and 1 conference.

A free event guide, compiled by the County Donegal Heritage Office and Donegal County Council is available in libraries, museums, heritage centers, tourist offices and on-line at donegalcoco.ie