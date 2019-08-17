Mixed results for Finn Harps underage sides

It was a mixed day on the results front for the four Finn Harps underage sides. The U17s and U19s recorded wins while there were defeats for the U13s and U15s

Joe Boyle’s 19s went to United Park and bagged a very valuable three points against Drogheda in a 2-1 victory where Keelan McGill and Kieran Farren grabbed the goals. Declan Boyle’s U17s scored four goals for the second game in a row as they swept past Drogheda Utd 4-0 in Killygordon.

Daniel Gildea and Stephen Black put Harps 2-0 up before Luke Rudden, who missed the last week’s win over Sligo Rovers, netted twice.

Kevin McHugh’s U13s went down 3-2 away against Longford Town while Paul McBride’s U15s lost 6-2 in Drumoghill to Bray Wanderers where Liam Donnelly and Josh Maxwell got the goals for the hosts.