GAA Preview: Liam Sheedy & Brian Cody look ahead to All-Ireland SHC Final

Two of the biggest names in hurling will face off on Sunday when Kilkenny and Tipperary do battle for the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship title.

These sides last met in the final back in 2016, where it was the Premier County who ran out 9 point winners.

Kilkenny last won the Liam McCarthy back in 2015 but are the record holders, having won it 36 times in their history – 11 times in the last 19 years.

Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh spoke with Kilkenny manager Brian Cody ahead of the game…

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy also spoke with Máire Treasa…