GAA Preview: Liam Sheedy & Brian Cody look ahead to All-Ireland SHC Final

By
admin
-

 

Photo: @officialgaa

Two of the biggest names in hurling will face off on Sunday when Kilkenny and Tipperary do battle for the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship title.

These sides last met in the final back in 2016, where it was the Premier County who ran out 9 point winners.

Kilkenny last won the Liam McCarthy back in 2015 but are the record holders, having won it 36 times in their history – 11 times in the last 19 years.

Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh spoke with Kilkenny manager Brian Cody ahead of the game…

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy also spoke with Máire Treasa…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR