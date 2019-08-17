GAA Preview: Derry All County Football League drawing to a close

The Derry All-County Football League is winding down, but there is certainly some football left to be played.

Glen lead the way in Division 1A, one point ahead of Slaughtneil.

In Division 1B it’s John Mitchel’s GAC, Claudy who will be officially claiming the league title next week as they beat second placed Newbridge yesterday.

St. Mary’s Slaughtmanus clinched the Division 2 title last night in their win over Moneymore.

Sports Editor of the Co. Derry Post Michael McMullan had a look at the runners and riders and also gave a general run down on the league season in the Oak Leaf County…