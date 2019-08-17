Four games for Harps underage teams today

The Finn Harps underage teams all have National League games today.

The Harps U17s play Drogheda this afternoon at the Curragh in Killgordon (kick-off 2.00 p.m.) as Declan Boyle’s boys aim to stay on course for a top four finish in the Elite Northern Section of the National League. Boyle is hoping his team can come close to repeating the performance that saw his side record a 4-1 win over Sligo Rovers at Finn Park last Saturday.

“Last week the performance against Sligo Rovers was very good especially in the first half, where we played very well and delivered a professional performance. The match today will be completely different with Drogheda looking to get three big points and kick-start their season. They made it very difficult for us up in United Park in the first match and we were unconvincing winners. We eventually won out the match 1-2. We know the game will be very different and difficult but we are at home and we need to be taking three points to keep up our push for a top four finish” Boyle said In teams news, the Harps U17s welcome back Luke Rudden who was suspended last week. But missing out today are Adam McCaffrey (suspended) and Jamie Doherty (holidays) while Boyle is delighted to report that Chris Diver just resumed training this week after being after being out sick for a period.

Kevin McHugh’s U13s are away to Longford Town at the City Calling Stadium (kick-off 1.00). The U13s have been on a decent run recently and had a big win over Drogheda Utd last Saturday in Killygordon.

The U15s, managed by Paul McBride, host Bray Wanderers at the Moss in Drumoghill (kick-off 2.00). After the excellent 4-1 Northwest derby win over Derry City at Oakland Park last weekend, the U15s will be seeking revenge for the away defeat against Bray earlier in the campaign.

Meanwhile, at United Park in Co. Louth, Joe Boyle’s 19s take on their Drogheda counterparts. Boyle’s side will be looking to build on the well deserved victory over Sligo Rovers last Sunday at the Showgrounds.