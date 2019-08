Extensive footpath replacement works are to begin in Letterkenny next week.

The works will last for a duration of 8 weeks, commencing on Monday on the Ramelton Road from the Station Roundabout, up Main Street and onto Oliver Plunket Road.

Donegal County Council say the works will be phased in a bid to keep disruption to a minimum.

They are also advising that pedestrians will be diverted and traffic flow maintained.