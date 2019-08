Craig Breen and Paul Nagle clinched the 2019 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship title on Saturday as they won the Ulster Rally in Co. Down.

They finished 20.5 seconds ahead of Matt Edwards in their Hyundai i20 R5. Derry’s Callum Devine finished third overall in his Ford Fiesta, 41.9 seconds off the winners.

In fourth place was Meirion Evans in a Skoda Fabia R5 while Alastair Fisher rounded off the top 5 in a Ford Fiesta.