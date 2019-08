Derry City were beaten 2-0 by Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell on Friday night in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Former Candystripes player Aaron McEneff scored from the penalty spot on 64′ to put Rovers 1 up and then Derry missed a penalty of their own before Aaron Greene scored the Dublin side’s second 14 minutes from time.

Martin Holmes reports…