PSNI investigating Tyrone burglaries

Police in Tyrone are appealing for information following a number of recent reports of burglaries and suspicious behaviour in the vicinity of Castlederg and Strabane.

Police are investigating a burglary at 1.30 on Wednesday morning in the Kilclean Road area of Castlederg. It’s believed that four masked men entered and subsequently ransacked business premises.

Reports were also received on Wednesday of a burglary at commercial premises at some stage during the previous night in the Ballyheather Road area of Ballymagorry. While it seems that nothing was taken, again, police say some drawers had been ransacked.

On wednesday morning, there was a burglary at a residence in the Breezemount Park area of Castlederg, between 10am and 11.30am on the same day. Police say two males seen in the area at the time may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Reports have also been received of other suspicious activity, including an incident in the Urbalreagh Road area of Victoria Bridge in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police are also advising people to take precautions, including locking windows and doors, ensuring CCTV and alarm systems and functional, and checking up on elderly or vulnerable neighbours.