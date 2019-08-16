It was “Open Season” when we dropped to 10 men – Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps were beaten by Dundalk on Friday night at Oriel Park.

The game finished 5-0 but Harps looked good for the opening 36 minutes before the first goal from Daniel Kelly.

It went from bad to worse for Harps then as Mark Russell got sent to the line on 39′, which changed the complexion of the game completely.

The second half saw Dundalk dominate as Patrick McElaney (2), Inishowen man Georgie Kelly and Jamie McGrath find the back of the net.

Chris Ashmore spoke with Harps boss Ollie Horgan after the match…