Harps U19s boss expects difficult Drogs game

The Finn Harps U19s are facing a very tough game tomorrow away to second in the table Drogheda Utd (kick-off 2.00). But, Joe Boyle’s side come into match on the back of a good win over Sligo Rovers last Sunday and are well in contention to make the knockout stages of the National League competition.

Boyle is expecting a tough test at United Park tomorrow.

“They are after beating Dundalk in a local derby on Monday night and will be coming into the game in good form. The same can be said for our U19’s after the two back to back games with Sligo Rovers.. We had an excellent performance on Sunday down in the Showgrounds and will need a similar level of performance if we are to get anything out of this match. The goals from Jamie Browne, Steven Doherty and a penalty from Darragh Ellison was just reward for our performance on Sunday. The players showed an excellent attitude and good quality in their play” Boyle said.

In teams news Michael Gallagher is nearly back to full fitness but this weekend’s game maybe just too soon for him. Boyle also hopes to see Jordan Gallagher back shortly. All other players have trained this week and will be in contention for places in the starting 11.