Dundalk brush Harps aside at Oriel Park

Finn Harps were comfortably beaten by Dundalk at Oriel Park on Friday night, with the league leaders running out 5-0 winners.

The first goal came from Daniel Kelly on 36′ and it stayed 1-0 until half-time. The second half saw Dundalk completely take control and Donegal man Georgie Kelly scored on 61′ to make it 2-0. Patrick McElaney would score 2 while Jamie McGrath also found the back of the Harps net on a night where the Lilywhites asserted their dominance in the LOI Premier Division.

Chris Ashmore reports from Oriel Park…