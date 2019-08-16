Donegal Senator outraged at lack of response from Irish Water

Irish Water is facing further criticism over its handling of drilling operations in the River Foyle.

Operations have now halted in Moville and in a statement issued this week to Highland Radio News, the utility says they suspended operations because of concerns that the works might be obstructed and that they have put the safety of their contractors’ personnel first.

However, Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn has hit out at Irish Water over its lack of communication with public representatives.

He says, he has been in contact with the utility for the past three weeks seeking answers to numerous questions but to no avail.

Senator MacLochlainn is demanding Irish Water address the concerns without further delay: