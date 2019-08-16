107k Scenic Cycle for Cancer Research

The Kelly Group and Tir Chonaill Gaels GAA Club in London have organised a Charity Cycle in aid of Ovarian Cancer Research.

It takes place on Saturday 24th August 2019 @ 11.00am.

107Km on a very scenic route. Starting from Slieve League Lodge in Carrick. Registration in Slieve League Lodge from 10.00am.

Refreshments provided along the route and in the Slieve League Lodge afterwards.

All welcome for full cycle or to join in along the way.

Full details of route and Just Giving page for donations on the Donegal Cycle for Breakthrough Cancer Research Facebook page.