Set back for English as Boyce smashes record

Mark English suffered a set back in his hopes of making the World Championships next month.

The Letterkenny man withdrew from the 800m at the Cork City Sports International meet during the second lap of the race on Wednesday night.

English, a bronze medallist at this years European Indoors was chasing the 1minute 45.80 second qualifying standard to make Doha.

Mark will a have a few more opportunities to get the time, with the Diamond League meet in England on Sunday.

However it remains to be seen if the reason for his withdrawal last night will rule him out of Birmingham.

Isiah Harris won the 800m in Cork in 1.47.41.

It was a good night in Cork for World Championship bound Brendan Boyce.

The Finn Valley walker set a new Ulster and Donegal record in the 3k event taking 17 seconds of his previous time.

The new record is 11:17.84.

In the Women’s High Jump Sommer Lecky just missed out on a medal finishing 4th with a leap of 1.80 metres.

There were also some impressive performances by Donegal competitors at the Manchester International.

Representing Northern Ireland / Ulster, Lifford Strabane’s Gareth Crawford and Finn Valley’s Daniella Jansen won bronze medals.

Crawford throw 63.94 in the Javelin while Jansen was third in the 400m in 58.91.

Tir Chonaill’s Kelly McGrory was 7th in the 400m hurdles while McGrory and Jansen were part of the women’s team that finished 4th in the relay.