Over 200 attend meeting to save Lifford Greyhound Stadium

Almost 200 people attended a meeting in Strabane last night to discuss the future of Lifford Greyhound Stadium.

Last week, the stadium’s owners, the Duffy family from Derry, announced the facility will close after this coming Saturday’s race meeting, citing a lack of support from the Irish Greyhound Board.

The meeting saw the formation of a North West Greyhound Owners and Breeders Association, with calls for a stay of execution on the closure of the stadium to see if a way can be found to make it viable.

Speaking after the meeting, Hugh Duffy repeated his belief that the ball is now in the Irish Greyhound Board’s court………

A number of public representatives from both sides of the border attended the meeting, with West Tyrone MP Orfhlaith Begley suggesting there should be a cross party, cross community meeting of public representatives to see what can be done in terms of supporting the stadium.

Lifford Councillor Gerry Crawford was one of a number of politicians who also attended the meeting ; he said there is clear support for the stadium……….