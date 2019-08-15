Mya Alcorn named on Ireland 7’s for Wales

Mya Alcorn has once again been named in the Irish Rugby Under 18 Women’s Sevens squad.

The Letterkenny club girl will compete at the U-18 Women’s Home Nations Sevens tournament this weekend in Swansea, Wales.

Alcorn was part of the squad that finished runners up at the Paris World Games in July.

This weekend forms part of the Ireland team’s preparations for the Rugby Europe U-18 Women’s Sevens Championship in Jarcoin, Poland which takes place August 31 and September 1.

IRELAND UNDER-18 WOMEN’S SEVENS Squad (2019 Home Nations Tournament, Swansea University, Wales. Saturday, August 17-Sunday, August 18):

Grace Browne Moran (Westport/Connacht)

Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Connacht)

Ava Ryder (Westport/Connacht)

Ivana Kiripati (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Gorey/Leinster)

Caoimhe O’Callaghan (Dundalk/Leinster)

Amanda McQuade (Virginia/Ulster)

Mya Alcorn (Letterkenny/Ulster)

Lucy Turkington (Dungannon/Ulster)

Méabh McElligott (Listowell/Munster)

Marlise Flynn (Carrick-on-Suir/Munster)

Chisom Ugwueru (Ennis/Munster)