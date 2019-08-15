Mayor of DCSDC extends sympathies to family of Nora Quoirin

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, today extended condolences on behalf of the people of Derry and Strabane to the parents, family and friends of Nora Quoirin.

Reflecting on the teenager’s tragic death on holiday with her parents in Malaysia, Cllr Boyle said: “Like everyone I have been closely following this sad story as it’s unfolded in recent days. It has deeply touched everyone in our City and District, and I would like to send our support and prayers to Nora’s family at this very difficult time.

“There are no words to express the sadness we feel at the news that has emerged about Nora’s death, as a parent it is unimaginable. But I hope it’s of some comfort that she has touched the lives of every one of us as we have learned more about Nora during this sad time. I extend our deepest condolences on behalf of everyone in Derry and Strabane.”