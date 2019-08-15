International experts to investigate Dept of Education’s design and build programme

International experts are to investigate the Department of Education’s design and build programme, after a further 17 schools were identified as having structural defects.

Letterkenny Educate Together is one of the schools which were cleared to open last year despite safety problems at 22 others also built by the contractor, Western Building Systems.

However, more detailed assessments undertaken during the summer have found flaws requiring temporary engineering works and precautionary safety measures.

Some of the schools may not open on time for the new term as a result.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says outside experts will conduct a review: