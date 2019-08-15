IGB says race cards up to 12 can be maintained in Lifford pending report

The Irish Greyhound Board has today indicated to the owners and management of Lifford Greyhound Stadium that race cards of a maximum of 12 races can be maintained at the track until the completion and full consideration of a strategic review into the future needs of the Irish greyhound industry is completed.

Last week, owners of the stadium, the Duffy family from Derry said it would close after this Saturday’s race meeting due to an ongoing lack of support from the Irish Greyhound Board.

In a statement issued today, The Irish Greyhound Board has today indicated to the owners and management of Lifford Greyhound Stadium that race cards of a maximum of 12 races can be maintained at the track until the completion and full consideration of a strategic review into the future needs of the Irish greyhound industry which is currently being compiled by Indecon Economic Consultants.

The IGB say it expects to be in receipt of the report in early October.

The statement confirms that the arrangement is offered to Lifford Greyhound Stadium on the basis of the report maintaining the operation of the track in the coming months.

The IGB says it is also working to cater for greyhound owners and trainers, traditionally part of Lifford and/or Longford’s dog pools, by facilitating extra racing at Mullingar and Dundalk stadia in the near future.