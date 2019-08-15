Health Stores Ireland say Vitamin D research proves case against VAT

Revelations by a Donegal GP that a severe lack of sunshine in the North West is to blame for low levels of Vitamin D and a high volume of people suffering with osteoporosis has led to reiterated calls for the Government to halt plans to impose VAT on food supplements.

A study carried out by Dr Martin Coyne showed that out of 10 thousand tests carried out at Letterkenny University Hospital, 75% of samples had insufficient vitamin D levels.

Plans to impose VAT on food supplements from March 1st this year were delayed to allow for a public consultation.

Spokesperson for Health Stores Ireland, Matt Ronan says the results of Dr Coyne’s is evidence of how vital food supplements are for some………