Glengad v Waterford Senior Cup fixture details confirmed

The FAI have confirmed the dates and times for the last 16 of the FAI Senior Cup.

Glengad United will play Waterford United on Saturday 24th August at Maginn Park, Buncrana with kick off at 5pm.

It’s a David versus Goliath tie with Glengad of the Inishowen Junior League taking on Premier Division opposition.

The second round is the furthest any junior team from the county has gone in the senior cup.

Elsewhere in the last 16, Derry City will host Dundalk at the Brandywell on Friday 23rd August at 7.45pm while Sligo Rovers will play Limerick at the Showgrounds at 8pm on the Saturday.

Here’s The Extra.ie FAI Cup second round schedule in full:

Friday, August 23 – Bohemians v Longford Town, Dalymount Park, 7.45pm

Friday, August 23 – Derry City v Dundalk, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, 7.45pm

Friday, August 23 – Galway United v Cork City, Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm

Friday, August 23 – UCD. v St. Patrick’s Athletic, The UCD Bowl, 7.45pm

Friday, August 23 – Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United, Tallaght Stadium, 8.00pm

Saturday, August 24 – Glengad United v Waterford, Maginn Park, Buncrana, 5.00pm

Saturday, August 24 – Sligo Rovers v Limerick, The Showgrounds, 8.00pm

Sunday, August 25 – Crumlin United v Lucan United, CBS Captain’s Road, Crumlin, 2.00pm