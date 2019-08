The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, John Lynch, Tyrone and Martin Carney, Donegal and Mayo join Tom Comack to review last weekend’s All Ireland semi-finals meeting of Kerry and Tyrone and Dublin and Mayo.

They also give their verdict on the championship so far and what they think of the Super 8s while discussing what is next for Tyrone and Mayo…