Derry man sentenced for attempting to acquire prohibited weapon

The conviction of a 45 year old Derry man for attempting to acquire a prohibited weapon capable of causing serious harm has been welcomed by the PSNI.

45 year old Martin was sentenced yesterday.

Detective Inspector Tom McClure said on August 7th 2018, a package was intercepted at a UK airport containing a WS-928 Heavy Duty Stun Gun intended for an address in Derry.

Following a detailed police investigation, evidence was obtained which proved that 45 year old Barr was the person who attempted to obtain this prohibited weapon which Police say was capable of causing serious harm.

Detective Inspector McClure says “There is no good reason why anyone should wish to possess such an item unless they were intent on seriously injuring others.

He added that this detection was part of a wider investigation into the criminal activities of the INLA in Derry and is further evidence of the PSNI’s determination to prevent serious harm and bring offenders before the courts.

Weapons like this, he says pose a threat to everyone and anyone who brings such a weapon onto the streets does not care about their community.