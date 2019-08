Donegal County Council is being urged to reduce the Local Property Tax by 15%.

Community activist, Cyril Brennan claims a reduction in LPT would result in a saving of between €15.50 – €62.50 per household, and that in turn would be worth €1.65 million to the local economy.

He says given Donegal has one of the lowest disposable incomes in the country, this is an unfair tax…………..