Consultation begins on council plan for Great Pollet Arch

Plans for the development of a pathway, car park and viewing area at the Great Pollet Arch have gone out to public consultation.

People are being invited to have their say on the development with plans available for viewing at Milford and Letterkenny Public Service Centres.

The closing date for submissions is 4:30pm on Monday September 16th.

The proposed access works under the Great Arch Access Project will include; the provision of car and bus parking facilities, creation of a 1m wide path through agricultural land with a suitable sub-base and appropriate finish, creation of a small viewing area at the end of the proposed path, piping and/ or repair/ cleaning of existing drainage channels and culverts, fencing a new path and viewing area, erection of way marking and directional signage, installation of trail furniture such as picnic tables and benches and vegetation and site clearance.

The local authority says it has concluded, based on a preliminary examination of nature, size and location of the development, that an Environmental Impact Assessment Report is not required.