Renewed concerns about low Vitamin D levels in Donegal

The number of people in Donegal with a vitamin D deficiency is so high, that scientists initially thought there was a problem with their testing equipment.

A Donegal GP who examined 10 thousand test results from Letterkenny University Lab found that 75 percent of samples had insufficient vitamin D levels.

The Irish Times reports that Dr. Martin Coyne blamed the severe lack of sunshine in the county for the low levels of vitamin D and high number of people suffering with osteoporosis.

Dr Coyne first raised this issue on Highland Radio’s Nine til Noon Show three weeks ago. At the time, he said while people take calcium in an effort to stave off osteoporosis, it won’t work without improved levels of Vitamin D…….