Today is LoveDonegal Day.

Its part of the Donegal Connect initiative and is aiming to extend links with those who have Donegal roots or connections around the world, the Donegal Diaspora and to promote the county to the widest possible global audience.

People are being urged to take to Twitter and tweet about what you love best about Donegal using the #LoveDonegal.

Donegal Diaspora Officer, Joanne Kilmartin says its about projecting the best of Donegal globally……