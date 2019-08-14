Mc Crossan concerned at reports of Omagh shooting

Following PSNI reports of a shooting in the Thornlea area of Omagh last might, West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says he is deeply concerned, and he’s called for anyone who has any information to come forward to the PSNI.

The PSNI says the suspected perpetrators were on a black motorbike which was seen leaving the area between 8pm and 8:15pm towards the Deverney Road.

No further details are available, and police investigations are continuing.

Mr Mc Crossan says while it’s a relief that no injuries have been reported, this will have had an effect on the community………