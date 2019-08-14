Mark English in Cork chasing World Championship time

It’s going to be a busy evening for north west athletes at two important meets.

Letterkenny’s Mark English will continue his push for the World Championship qualifying time.

Mark runs the 800m in tonight’s Cork City Sports International and with several athletes in the field looking for qualifying times for Doha, a fast race is on the cards if the weather allows.

The European Indoor bronze medallist will also run the Diamond League event in Birmingham this weekend.

Finn Valley’s Brendan Boyce will take on the 3k Walk in Cork this evening while Sommer Lecky will compete in the High Jump.

In England, Gareth Crawford, Kelly McGrory and Daniella Jensen represent Northern Ireland and Ulster at the Manchester International.

Crawford of Lifford Strabane AC throws in the Javelin, McGrory will run the 400m hurdles with the Tir Chonaill girl also part of the relay team, that also includes Finn Valley’s Daniella Jensen.