Eastwood welcomes Apprentice Boys statement

Statement in full –

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MLA has welcomed a statement from the Apprentice Boys acknowledging the hurt caused by a band during Saturday’s parade in Derry.

The Foyle MLA said that it was an important step toward the inclusive space of accommodation within the city.

He said:

“The statement from the Apprentice Boys acknowledging the genuine hurt caused by a band parading with Parachute Regiment and Soldier F insignia is a positive step that will contribute to healing in the city. It is welcome and demonstrates the kind of leadership that Derry and the North needs right now.

“Tensions in our city have been heightened over the course of the weekend. We all have a responsibility to take the poison out of a very difficult situation and work together to reconcile our communities. We have occupied the space of accommodation and respect before, there is no reason we can’t move to back to that ground again.

“There is no future for our city that excludes any community. Now we have to work hard to bring people together and sustain the spirit of reconciliation.”