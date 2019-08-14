Donegal Deputy slams decision to abolish Rehabilitative Training Allowance

A Donegal Deputy has slammed the Government for abolishing the Rehabilitative Training Allowance.

The allowance, worth €31.80 a week per student was granted to students with a disability who take up training programmes.

The HSE claims the decision to scrap the allowance is not a cost saving exercise and that it will not negatively impact on any adult with a disability as the money will be redirected to disability day services.

However, Deputy Thomas Pringle disagrees, he says this is a callous act on the most vulnerable and most in need of disability supports: