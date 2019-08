David Gough has been confirmed as the referee for the All Ireland Senior Football final between Dublin and Kerry on September 1st.

The game will be the Slane official’s first senior decider.

His umpires on the day will be Dean Gough, Eugene Gough, Stephen Gough and Terry Gough, all members of the Slane club as well.

Cork’s Conor Lane will be the standby referee.

The other linesman is Derry’s Barry Cassidy, and the Sideline official will be Sean Hurson of Tyrone.