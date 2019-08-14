Bank Lane renamed in honour of Presbyterian Minister

The renaming of Bank Lane in Letterkenny to Kinnear Lane has been widely welcomed.

Local Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh proposed to Donegal County Council in 2017, at the request of the Letterkenny History Group that the lane be renamed in honour of the late Reverend Dr John Kinnear.

Dr Kinnear, born in 1823 in Co Tyrone served as a Presbyterian Minister in Letterkenny and was the first clergyman with a congregation to become a member of Parliament.

An MP from 1880 to 1885, Dr Kinnear also spoke at one of the biggest ever tenants gatherings in Ulster when over 10,000 people attended a rally in Market Square, Letterkenny in 1870.

Councillor Kavanagh says the erection of the new signage is a fitting tribute………….