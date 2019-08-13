Over 2,090 Donegal students receiving Leaving Cert results today

Almost 59,000 students will receive their Leaving Certificate results across the country today, with the State Examinations Commission saing this year’s results are broadly in line with those obtained in 2018 and in previous years.

2,097 students sat the Leaving Cert exams in Donegal this year, with a further 82 following the Leaving Certificate Applied Programme.

Education Minister Joe McHugh is congratulating all those who getting their results today, and says there are plenty of alternatives options for those who don’t receive the grades they had hoped for……………