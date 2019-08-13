Johnny Dunleavy signs new Sligo Rovers contract

Ballybofey native Johnny Dunleavy has committed to Sligo Rovers for another year.

Rovers confirmed today Dunleavy and striker Romeo Parkes have signed new contracts for the 2020 season.

Dunleavy has been an impressive performer after signing from Cork City, playing 20 games and featuring in defence and midfield.

Johnny told the club website: “The manager spoke to me about the possibility of extending my contract and I was delighted to sign. When I arrived here the target first and foremost was to get back playing.

“I’ve done that. There was a couple of niggles here and there as you’d expect, but I’m feeling stronger and stronger and I think my performances are reflecting that now.

“It takes time to blend what is really a totally new group and even now we are seeing little partnerships starting to emerge but I think we are getting there.”