Gardai in Donegal are appealing for information about two serious assaults, one of them in Buncrana on last Friday evening, the other in Letterkenny in the early hours of Friday morning.

CCTV footage is being examined in both instances.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Sergeant Siobhan Mollohan asked for the public’s help, starting with the incident in Buncrana……………

Today’s Community Garda Slot in full –