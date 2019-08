The sixth stage of the Donegal Half Marathon takes place this Sunday in Letterkenny.

Around 400 are expected to take part in the event which gets underway at 9.20am on Sunday, close to race headquarters at the Aura Leisure Centre.

Online entries are avaialable online at

https://www.njuko.net/donegal- half-marat…/select_competition

Race Director Brendan McDaid joined John Breslin on Around The North West asking for volunteers to help out this weekend…