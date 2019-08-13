Deputy believes Donegal should be a standalone Garda division

There are fears plans to amalgamate the Donegal garda division could result in a major reduction in Garda numbers in the county.

It was announced last month, that a re-examination of all Garda divisions is underway with most local divisions set to double in size.

As part of the plans, a new northern region, including Donegal, will stretch from Mayo to Louth and a new eastern region will run from Meath to Waterford.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher believes Donegal should be a standalone division: