Deja Vu Donegal to honour Manus Kelly

Déjâ Vu Donegal will honour the memory of Manus Kelly, who so tragically was killed during the Joule Donegal International Rally this year, during their rally re-union weekend at the end of August.

First, and most importantly, the organisers are delighted to announce that Bernie Kelly, Manus’s widow will be their guest at the Gala Dinner on Saturday 31st. August.

All cars will carry a commemorative sticker and the 150 crews are being asked to make a slow pass at the scene of ‘Mandys’ accident on the Fanad Stage on Saturday afternoon in memory of the much missed driver who had intended to be with them at Déjà vu.

The organisers have also commissioned a special montage commemorating ‘Mandy’ (see above), and a limited number of copies of these canvas prints will be auctioned at the Gala Dinner with the proceeds going to the Donegal Hospice.

THE FINAL ROUNDUP

Adding to the glamour of having twelve former winners of the international rally and the five-time European Rally Champion Patrick Snijers present, will be the addition of many other rallying greats.

Rosemary Smith, the ‘first lady’ of Irish motorsport will be driving a Sunbeam Tiger, and Adrian Boyd, who was Cathal Curley’s great rival in the 1970s, will have the actual Alpine Renault 211 that he competed in in the late ‘70s. And it will not be the only Alpine Renault as Andy Hennessy has recently acquired one of the rare little French sportscars.

Niall McShea, the former Production World Rally Champion is entered, as are Dennis Biggerstaff a multiple rally winner and British Rallycross Champion, Donagh Kelly who has won the Tarmac and National Rally Championships.

Stars from the Historic rallying scene are in the line up – Dessie Nutt, Andy Johnston and Brian Powley, who will fly in from America to take part.

REMEMBERING BERTIE

Alistair Fisher, the nephew of the four-time Donegal International winner – Bertie Fisher will be at the wheel of an 1978 Mk II Ford Escort, done up in the colours that his uncle used to carry, and Bertie’s widow Gladys will be attending the Gala Dinner.

Look out for such rarities as Metro 6R4s, two Lancia Stratos, BMW M3s, and a Triumph TR8, as well as a host of Minis, Mk I and Mk II Escorts, Opel Ascona and Manta 400s, Porsches, Vauxhall Chevettes, and Hillman Avengers, in the record 150 strong cavalcade.

WEEKEND FORMAT

Friday 31st, August

4.30 – 7.00pm Registration – Ulster Tyres, Stranrolar.

8.30 – 10.30pm Welcome Reception – Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey. Invitation only.

Saturday 30th, August

10.00 Start of 120 mile run. – Jackson’s Hotel

Killmacalogue, Gartan and Glen stages.

11.45-13.30 Lunch Halt – Singing Pub, Atlantic Drive

Atlantic Drive, Fanad and Knockalla stages.

3.00-4.00 The Ramelton Rumble – Ramelton river front

7.00 Gala Dinner – Jackson’s Hotel. Invitation only.