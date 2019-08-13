Blocked gullies could cause flooding – Durkan

A Foyle MLA says there is a very real risk of more serious flooding in the Eglinton area because the Department for Infrastructure is not cleaning out clogged drains and gullies.

Mark H. Durkan says when he raised the issue with the department, he received what he termed a ‘copy asnd paste’ response, referencing a limited service and lack of resources for regular maintenance.

The response concluded that the issue will be attended to when ‘resources and manpower become available.

Mr Durkan says it’s an issue right across the city, but particularly in Eglinton………