Beef Plan Movement says some progress is being made in talks

The Agriculture Minister is urging “continued constructive dialogue” between those involved in the ongoing beef sector dispute.

Michael Creed’s comments come after some progress was made following discussions last night.

Developments were made on market transparency and the introduction of a price index, according to the Irish Farmers Association.

After twelve hours of talks at the Department of Agriculture, further talks are expected, either on Thursday or next Monday.

Eimear Mc Guinness is PRO of the Beef Plan Movement in Donegal……………