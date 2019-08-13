15 people rescued after being swept out to sea off Magheroarty

15 people have been rescued after being swept out to sea off Magheroarty beach in West Donegal this afternoon.

Malin Head Coastguard received a number of emergency calls earlier, reporting that a number of people had got into difficulty off the coast.

On scene support was provided by the Tory Queen of Aran Ferry and the Mulroy Coast Guard.

All 15 were rescued, 10 were airlifted to Letterkenny University Hospital by the rescue 118 helicopter while the remainder were treated at the scene by waiting ambulances.

Speaking from the scene a short time ago, Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig praised all those involved in the rescue: