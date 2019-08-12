Opposition grows to Ballyness Oyster Farm Licence applications

Over 700 people attended a meeting in Falcarragh last night to voice opposition to applications for Oyster Farming licences on Ballyness Bay in Cloughaneely.

The ‘Save Ballyness Bay’ committee says the turnout is indicative of the opposition in the area to the proposals.

The committee claims that proper notification wasn’t given, and Minister Michael Creed did not consult with the local community as he is legally bound to do.

Committee Spokesperson John Conaghan says the people are resolute in their opposition……….